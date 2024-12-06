PM Al-Sudani stresses Iraq's support for Syria's unity in meeting with Iranian FM

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional political developments.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister reiterated “Iraq’s official and steadfast position in support of Syria’s unity, security, and stability, emphasizing the importance of respecting Syrian sovereignty.”

Highlighting the direct impact of the Syrian conflict on Iraq’s security, al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's ongoing commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the crisis. "The events in Syria are inseparable from those witnessed in Gaza and Lebanon, which have threatened the security and stability of the region," he said.

Earlier, Iranian and Syrian Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The discussions focused on shared concerns, primarily the ongoing conflict in Syria, and explored Iraq’s proposal for mediation efforts, including the possibility of an international meeting in Baghdad aimed at addressing the Syrian crisis through political and diplomatic channels.