Iran's FM: Tehran will not hesitate to respond to Israeli "criminal and terrorist act"

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran's right to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, during a phone call with his British counterpart David Lammy on Friday.

According to Mehr News Agency, Araghchi stressed that while Iran does not seek to escalate tensions in the region, it will not hesitate to respond to what he termed a "criminal and terrorist act" by the Israeli regime in Tehran.

In turn, Lammy called for Iran's assistance in reducing regional tensions, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Araghchi also addressed similar discussions with the French Foreign minister, reaffirming Iran's stance on retaliation.

Araghchi's comments come after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement blaming Israel for Haniyeh's assassination, which occurred on July 31 in Tehran. The IRGC accused the "Zionist regime" of carrying out the attack with support from the United States, labeling it an "unforgivable violation" of Iran's sovereignty.

In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face severe consequences for its actions.