Iran warns: Region on brink of “large-scale battles;” ready to confront any scenario

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi renewed his warning that the region is on the brink of "large-scale battles."

During his visit to Oman, Araghchi stated, according to Al Jazeera, "The region is experiencing dangerous conditions; Iran is fully prepared to confront any potential scenarios."

The Iranian FM further emphasized that "diplomacy is the only way to prevent major crises in the region and to avoid escalation and wars."

Recently, the Iranian foreign minister visited Baghdad, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon as part of consultations and coordination to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

During his visit to Baghdad on Sunday, Araghchi met with Iraqi senior officials. He expressed concern that the region is going through a sensitive phase, where the likelihood of clashes and heightened tensions is significantly increasing.

He called for confronting and countering "Zionist campaigns and attacks,” stressing the need to protect the Palestinian and Lebanese people. "Iran does not fear war, but it does not desire it,” he clarified.

Notably, the region is awaiting an Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack carried out by the Revolutionary Guard on October 1, which Iran claims as a 'legitimate right' to defend its sovereignty and retaliate for the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a July explosion in Tehran.

Iran also cited the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Brigadier-General Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRGC’s Quds Force operations commander, as another reason for the attack.