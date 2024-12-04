Source: Iranian FM to visit Iraq for talks on Syria developments

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to make an official visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, next Friday.

A source told Shafaq News, “During his visit, Araghchi will hold several meetings with Iraqi officials to discuss the developments in Syria, its consequences, and its impact on the region.”

The visit will last one day, during which Araghchi will meet with President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.