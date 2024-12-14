Iranian FM warns of Syria's "difficult test": Terrorist groups actions heighten regional concerns

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned, on Saturday, that Syria is facing a "difficult test" due to the movements of "terrorist groups."

"Syria is going through a difficult test today, and the threat posed by the actions of terrorist groups has heightened concerns in the region," Araghchi stated in an article, noting that this situation reflects the growing challenges the region faces.

The Iranian FM expressed concern that "terrorist groups” could turn Syria into a "safe haven" for themselves, noting that Israeli aggression and military intervention, along with the involvement of the US and its regional allies, have created new challenges.

"Who is responsible for Israel's violations of a country already suffering from government collapse and the formation of a new government?" he questioned.

Araghchi also noted that "the Islamic world is deeply concerned about the future of West Asia," given the situations in Syria and Palestine. “The region's people, who have played a key role for many centuries in shaping the fate of the Islamic world, have suffered significant losses for decades due to the neglect of their sovereign rights."

"Expressions of regret and concern have become common in the discourse of countries shaping the fate of West Asia, but are often meaningless,” Araghchi concluded.