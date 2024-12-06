Iranian FM in Baghdad: Syrian opposition's attack is an American-Zionist conspiracy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the trilateral meeting in Baghdad with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts carried three key messages, the most prominent being that the Syrian opposition's attack is an "American-Zionist conspiracy."

Earlier, Araghchi and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh arrived in Baghdad to discuss the situation in Syria with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Speaking at a press conference with Hussein and Sabbagh in Baghdad, the Iranian FM said, "We decided to continue our joint activities regarding Syria."

"Today's trilateral meeting conveys three messages: first, reaffirming support for Syria, its government, and people against terrorist groups; second, that terrorist threats extend beyond Syria, affecting all countries in the region, including Turkiye, Iraq, and Jordan,” he clarified.

Regarding the last message, Araghchi affirmed, “Point three stressed the need for a unified approach between countries in combating terrorism… We must confront it in Syria with full strength.”

"Anyone who ignores the Israeli entity's intervention in Syria is wrong,” the Iranian FM pointed out. "We have announced our support for Syria and will continue it with all our strength."