Iraqi PM to visit Iran on Wednesday for strategic bilateral talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is set to embark on an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, aiming to bolster bilateral relations and address pressing regional issues.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The official visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments.”

Sources revealed to Shafaq News that the visit’s agenda will prioritize the situation in Syria following significant political changes in the region. The Iraqi Prime Minister is expected to engage in comprehensive talks with Iranian leaders on these critical developments.

Al-Sudani has undertaken several regional visits since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, including trips to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, where he held high-level discussions on regional security. Iraq also participated in the Aqaba Conference in Jordan, alongside representatives from the United States and other nations, to address key security concerns.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Iraq on September 11, 2024, for a three-day tour encompassing Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra. Earlier in 2024, Al-Sudani visited Tehran on May 22 to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who passed away in a plane crash.

Adding to the diplomatic momentum, a political source disclosed that Al-Sudani recently received a message from US President-elect Donald Trump via a special envoy. The communication emphasized “the importance of restricting arms to state control, curbing the activities of Iran-linked factions, and maintaining Iraq's neutrality in the Syrian conflict while supporting the formation of a new Syrian government.”

Additionally, a government source indicated that Iraq is actively pursuing regional stability. Prime Minister Al-Sudani is set to present Iraq’s vision for security and cooperation during his discussions in Tehran.