350 publishers expected: Erbil to host 17th International book fair

Shafaq News/ The 17th Erbil International Book Fair is set to open next Wednesday, April 9, with final preparations underway, organizers confirmed.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Aras Mahmoud Miran, a member of the organizing committee, assured that progress is on track and the event will be fully prepared for its launch.

This year, the fair will host 350 publishing houses, including 150 international publishers and 200 from Iraq and the Arab world. Among them, 60 Kurdish publishers from the Kurdistan Region, Iran, and Turkiye will also participate.

More than 350,000 titles are expected to be displayed.

The fair will run for ten days, with several distinguished guests expected to attend.