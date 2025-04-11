Erbil's literary triumph: Fair draws massive crowds

Shafaq News/ The 17th Erbil International Book Fair continued to draw large crowds on its third day, with thousands of visitors filling the halls of the Erbil International Fairground.

Rawan Abdullah, 37, a visitor at the fair, told Shafaq News that this year’s edition stood out for its improved organization and broader selection, particularly in the Kurdish literature section. “I found Kurdish novels today that I could not get in regular bookstores,” she said.

University student Hawkar Mohammed, 22, noted a noticeable increase in academic titles. “I regularly attend the fair, but this is the first time I have seen such a wide range of specialized books on Kurdish history,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the cultural events section, 29-year-old Dilan Ahmed highlighted growing youth engagement with contemporary Kurdish literature. “Today’s participation was exceptional, especially among young people showing real interest in modern Kurdish writing,” she said.

The fair will run through April 19, with organizers expecting a rise in attendance as more literary and cultural events are scheduled in the coming days.