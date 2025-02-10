Zagros Institute pushes for standardized southern Kurdish dialect in Iran

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish language and literature have not been given the recognition they deserve in Iran, according to Kamran Rahimi, director of the Zagros Institute of Sciences and the Zanst Cultural Association.

Rahimi, born in Ilam in 1971, is a professor of Persian and Kurdish language and literature, as well as a prolific author and researcher. His works include numerous publications, research papers, and translations featured in both Iranian and international journals.

"The goal of the ‘Zanst Zagros’ Institute and the ‘Zanst’ Cultural Association is to establish a standardized version of the Southern Kurdish (Faili) dialect based on an inductive approach," Rahimi told Shafaq News. "It is crucial to elevate and preserve the Kurdish language."

Rahimi explained that the establishment of the institute and association was the result of two decades of work, culminating in their official launch in 2021. "We aim to develop educational materials, create a standardized teaching dialect, and provide Kurdish language and literature instruction under Article 15 of the Iranian Constitution," he said.

Despite the lack of funding, the institution has completed 33 cultural projects at both local and international levels. "These projects include publishing books and magazines, participating in conferences, and organizing specialized workshops," Rahimi noted.

"So far, we have completed five book titles through the efforts of our members, and we have five additional academic and educational works pending approval," he added.

The association also seeks to encourage literary and linguistic contributions in Kurdish, in line with Article 5 of the Iranian Constitution. It does so through initiatives such as hosting storytelling and language courses, organizing literary critique and evaluation sessions, holding linguistic conferences and discussions, honoring distinguished Kurdish literary figures with awards, establishing a platform for publishing Kurdish-written works through linguistic and literary editing services, and developing and standardizing Kurdish writing guidelines for academic and public institutions.

Rahimi stressed that another key goal is to enhance the academic and literary competence of members and enthusiasts by offering courses on Persian-Kurdish comparative linguistics, joint Latin transcription, literary criticism, and Kurdish literary history.

The long-term goal of these efforts is to collaborate with literary and academic experts to establish a standardized Southern Kurdish dialect suitable for education and communication. "This will contribute to the development of Iranian languages in cooperation with the Academy of Persian Language and Literature and the ‘Kurdish Academy,’ following lexicographic and linguistic consistency principles," Rahimi said.

The institute is also working on specialized academic publications and securing official permits to further its research and educational outreach.

The institute’s charter outlines broader goals, including training skilled professionals in cultural fields, fostering entrepreneurship among young artists, and developing standardized cultural and artistic programs. "We aim to identify and nurture existing and emerging talents while expanding and refining cultural activities," Rahimi said.

The organization offers short-term training courses in story writing, book critique, editing, proofreading, and text analysis, with a focus on proper writing principles.

Rahimi noted that the institute is led by a 17-member main council, comprising university professors, managers, lawyers, writers, and artists from Kurdish regions. The general membership stands at around 200, with 20 distinguished honorary members.

Additionally, eight independent working groups within the institute have produced 860 publications and 36 educational and scientific video materials. Membership is open to the public and academics who meet specific criteria.