Dizayee calls for promoting Kurdish education in the Iranian Kurdish community

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-12T18:14:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, appealed to the Islamic Republic of Iran to pay greater attention to the Kurdish dialect and promote its learning for its Iranian speakers.

Dizayee's remarks came during a speech he delivered in a ceremony held earlier today, Saturday, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Dizayee commended the advanced political, social, economic, and cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran and highlighted its prospects.

"The Kurdish dialect is a part of the Iranian languages families. We, in the Kurdistan Region, lay emphasis on the Persian culture, art, and language. We hope that the Iranian Islamic Republic pays greater attention to the Kurdish language and all the Iranian languages."

Dizayee shed light upon Iran's huge influence on the political arena, indicating that it can contribute to ending the distress in the Middle East and the world.

