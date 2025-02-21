Kurdistan’s PM Barzani champions linguistic diversity on Mother Language Day

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to preserving linguistic diversity in a statement marking International Mother Language Day.

Barzani highlighted the significance of the Kurdish language, calling it a cornerstone of national identity. “The Kurdish language is the official and primary language of the Kurdistan Region and one of Iraq’s two official languages, as enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

He underscored the responsibility of Kurdistan’s institutions in “promoting and strengthening” the language, urging cultural, scientific, and academic bodies to ensure its advancement.

Beyond Kurdish, Barzani reiterated his government’s pledge to “protect and support the languages of all ethnic communities in the Region.”