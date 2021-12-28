Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Erbil Governor calls on Iranian universities to open Kurdish language departments
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-28T16:59:46+0000
Shafaq News / Erbil Governor, Omed Khushnaw, called for opening Kurdish language departments in Arume and Mahabad Iranian universities.
The governorate said in a statement that Khushnaw, during his visit to Tehran, visited Mahabad university.
Khushnaw met the head of the university, the Iranian Consul in Erbil, in addition to many Iranian officials.
He called on the university's administration to Kurdish language departments just as Universities in the Kurdistan Region have Persian language departments.
related
Iran intensifies its strikes in Kurdistan
Date: 2020-10-29 09:48:05
Al-Sulaymaniyah; high turnout in Iran’s presidential election
Date: 2021-06-18 10:50:45
Man arrested over deaths of Iranian Kurd family in Channel sinking
Date: 2020-10-31 16:14:00
The second Iranian trade fair launched in al-Sulaymaniyah today
Date: 2021-06-22 10:15:37
Head of the United Kurdish Front calls for forming an official Kurdish party in Iran
Date: 2020-11-19 11:04:55
Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran
Date: 2021-07-08 15:53:30
Iraq could limit dependence on Iranian energy imports with Kurdish gas
Date: 2020-11-24 18:47:32
President Barzani arrives in Tehran
Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.