Erbil Governor calls on Iranian universities to open Kurdish language departments

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-28T16:59:46+0000

Shafaq News / Erbil Governor, Omed Khushnaw, called for opening Kurdish language departments in Arume and Mahabad Iranian universities. The governorate said in a statement that Khushnaw, during his visit to Tehran, visited Mahabad university. Khushnaw met the head of the university, the Iranian Consul in Erbil, in addition to many Iranian officials. He called on the university's administration to Kurdish language departments just as Universities in the Kurdistan Region have Persian language departments.

