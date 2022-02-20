Intellectuals address Kurdistan's Presidencies: our language is in danger

Shafaq News / A group of about 500 academics, writers, and intellectuals addressed Kurdistan's three Presidencies in a message, in which they warned of the bad situation that the Kurdish language and culture are going through.

The message, which bears 462 signatures, said that media, academic institutions, and state departments -especially education departments- do not respect the Kurdish language.

The message indicated that the problem not only resides on a specific field. Rather, it can be found in many domains, due to the lack of a cultural policy and the disrespect that the Kurdish language is subjected to.