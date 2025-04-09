Erbil launches the 17th International Book Fair

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the 17th edition of the Erbil International Book Fair opened its doors, bringing together a mix of local and international publishers, authors, and book enthusiasts.

This year’s fair features participation from 22 countries, with more than 300 publishing houses showcasing over one million titles. The collection spans literature, history, politics, philosophy, religion, science, and technology, offering visitors a rich and varied cultural experience.

Held at the Erbil International Fairground, the event will run for ten days.

Among the crowd, Aram, a visitor, described the fair as “one of the most important cultural events in the region,” viewing it as a vital space for promoting publishing and creating direct connections between writers and readers. He added that it also strengthens Erbil’s image as “a flourishing cultural center.”

In addition to the vast selection of books, the fair offers a full schedule of events including panel discussions, cultural seminars, and workshops.

Well-known authors, academics, and public intellectuals are taking part in book signings and public talks, while special sessions for children and young adults aim to nurture a new generation of readers.

Mohammed, representing a participating publishing house, noted that this edition is the largest to date, both in terms of scale and diversity. “It’s an important opportunity to encourage reading and to strengthen cultural ties between Kurdistan and the rest of the world,” he added.