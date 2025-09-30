Culture on display: Ankawa Book Fair launches in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Ankawa International Book Fair kicked off Tuesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drawing local, Arab, and international publishers alongside a large turnout of writers, researchers, and readers.

The exhibition features thousands of titles across the humanities and sciences, as well as parallel events including fine arts showcases.

“This fair sends an important message about culture in Kurdistan,” visitor Zahra Zangana told Shafaq News, noting that it offers the public a chance to explore new publications and global intellectual trends.

Another attendee, Amjad, said his visit aimed to “strengthen cultural bridges,” adding that the heavy turnout on opening day reflected a strong demand for books and knowledge in the Region.

University student Shirin Mahmoud welcomed the variety of works on display, saying it would help broaden academic interests.

The fair will run for several days, with daily readings and discussions featuring poets and authors from Kurdistan and abroad.