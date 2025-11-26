Erbil opens “Colors of Helin” exhibition

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish artist Helin Arif on Wednesday opened her new exhibition in Erbil, presenting a collection of paintings inspired by the heritage and urban landscapes of Kurdistan in a contemporary visual style.

The exhibition, titled Colors of Helin, drew artists, cultural figures, and a wide audience interested in the visual arts in the Kurdistan Region.

Arif told Shafaq News that her work aims to showcase “the aesthetic richness of Kurdish heritage through paintings rooted in traditional clothing, old customs, and scenes from daily life across Kurdistan’s cities.”

One attendee, Kamran, told Shafaq News that the paintings offered “a beautiful blend of authenticity and modernity,” adding that Arif’s use of color “gave the works a unique spirit and transported viewers into the atmosphere of old Kurdish cities in an engaging and evocative way.”

Colors of Helin will remain open for several days at a central Erbil gallery.