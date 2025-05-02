Ancient Jobi dance beats strong in Iraq's Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ In Iraq’s western province of Al-Anbar, the thunderous beat of a drum and the synchronized stomp of feet signal the start of a tradition older than memory—the Jobi dance (Chobi), a cultural heartbeat passed from generation to generation.

Far more than a festive display, Jobi is a living emblem of Al-Anbar’s Bedouin and tribal identity. It is performed during weddings, tribal reconciliations, and national celebrations, where men line up shoulder to shoulder in a half-circle, moving in unison to the pulsing rhythm.

Folklorist and heritage researcher Adil Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News that this dance traces back centuries and was historically performed not only in celebrations, but also as a ritual to boost morale in times of war—an energizing force to rally the tribe.