Faith and tradition: Thousands mark Palm Sunday in Iraq’s al-Hamdaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, thousands of Iraqi Christians gathered in al-Hamdaniyah, Nineveh Plain, to observe Palm Sunday, an important occasion in the Christian calendar marking the beginning of Holy Week.

The celebration began with a procession from Al-Tahira Church in the town center. Worshippers walked through the streets carrying olive branches and chanting hymns. Many participants wore traditional and folkloric attire, highlighting both the religious and cultural aspects of the observance.

Families, children, and elderly members of the community joined the event, with some traveling long distances to attend. The streets of al-Hamdaniyah were filled with crowds participating in what has become an annual gathering for Christians in the region.

Behnam Youssef, one of the participants, described Palm Sunday as a valued occasion for the local Christian population. He noted that the event serves as an expression of unity and a time to offer prayers for peace and stability in Iraq and beyond. “It’s more than a celebration; it's a message of resilience. Despite everything we’ve been through, we continue to walk in faith and unity.”

Minahel Korkis, who traveled from Germany to attend the celebration for the first time, described the experience as “profoundly moving.” She joined her family in wearing traditional clothing and spoke about the personal significance of being part of the gathering. “There’s something incredibly powerful about being here. I’ve never felt this connected to my roots and my faith.”

Palm Sunday, also known as the Sunday of the Palms or Shaaninah, is observed on the seventh Sunday of Lent. It commemorates the biblical account of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where crowds greeted him by laying down palm branches and olive leaves, symbols of respect and welcome.