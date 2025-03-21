Iraq’s cultural events: Low public turnout

Shafaq News/ Despite government efforts to promote literature, art, and heritage, Iraq’s cultural events continue to draw limited public engagement, with attendance largely restricted to specialists.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Aliawi told Shafaq News that the ministry and its 22 affiliated departments regularly organize literary, artistic, and cultural events across sectors including culture, tourism, and antiquities. These include annual festivals, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, and the Iraqi Creativity Award.

“While some events operate independently, the ministry plays a supervisory and supportive role in book fairs, poetry readings, theater and cinema festivals, and intellectual seminars,” Al-Aliawi noted.

Poet and critic Mohammed Al-Kaabi, a member of the General Union of Writers and Authors in Iraq, attributed the low turnout to past associations between cultural events and authority, which limited their relevance to societal concerns.

“The sheer number of cultural organizations has also contributed to audience disengagement, as many still perceive these events as politically motivated,” Al-Kaabi said, pointing out that those who attend often fail to connect cultural messages with the wider public, including university students who could benefit from intellectual development rather than being absorbed by social media.

As for cultural activities, visual artist Mohammed Al-Mutairi highlighted that they remain confined within specific artistic communities within their own circles, stating, “Poets attend poetry festivals, theater enthusiasts follow theater events, and visual artists focus on fine art exhibitions.”

Al-Mutairi identified the International Book Fair as the only event that consistently attracts a diverse audience of writers, artists, academics, and students.

Meanwhile, theater artist Zaki Al-Jaber criticized the repetition of themes and formats in festivals, arguing that it contributes to declining interest. “Many attendees step outside to smoke or chat, leaving venues half-empty,” Al-Jaber clarified, citing poor venue selection, inconvenient scheduling, and the preference for closed spaces as barriers to audience engagement.

The theater artist stressed the need for a more strategic approach, urging organizers to diversify topics, invite fresh voices, and ensure festivals appeal to a wider audience.