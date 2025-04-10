Erbil Fair redefines book exhibitions

Shafaq News/ The 17th Erbil International Book Fair has redefined its role as more than a literary marketplace, evolving into a dynamic forum for ideas with a marked increase in panel discussions, seminars, and workshops energizing the exhibition space.

Academic Aram Hussein told Shafaq News, “The fair has moved beyond being merely a book market to become an open space for dialogue,” noting that the presence of authors, translators, and critics, along with discussions on contemporary intellectual issues, offers attendees content that goes beyond ink and paper.

Kawah, a visitor, revealed to Shafaq News that attendance at seminars this year was particularly strong, “reflecting a growing public interest in interactive experiences rather than just book shopping.” He pointed out that a seminar on nanotechnology, in which he participated, sparked a lively exchange between experts and the audience, ural t.

Among the standout events were panels dedicated to Kurdish literature and issues of translation to and from the Kurdish language, featuring both emerging and established writers.

Another visitor, Aryan, stated to Shafaq News that this year’s fair has transformed panel discussions and cultural events from peripheral activities into a core part of its identity, turning the exhibition into a vibrant forum for free expression and intellectual exchange.