Baghdad to host sixth International Book Fair on December 3

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi capital will launch next Wednesday the sixth edition of the Iraq International Book Fair at the Baghdad International Fair, organized by the Al Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts.

In a statement from the State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services on Sunday, Director-General Mustafa Nizar Al-Ani confirmed that teams are finalizing pavilion setups, preparing halls for seminars and cultural events, and completing arrangements for publishers and visitors ahead of the December 3–13, 2025, event.

Al Ani noted that this year’s fair will host a wide mix of Iraqi, Arab, and international publishing houses, “turning the exhibition into a major hub for new titles and a gathering point for writers, artists, and readers.”

The program will offer book signings, literary evenings, panel discussions, publishing workshops, youth activities, and initiatives designed to promote reading and broaden cultural participation.