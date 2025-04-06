WGC: Iraq’s gold dips, ranks fourth in Arab world

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s gold reserves declined by 100 kilograms, bringing its total holdings to 162.6 tons, the World Gold Council (WGC) revealed on Sunday.

According to the council’s latest data for April, Iraq’s gold holdings dropped from 162.7 tons last month, now representing 14.5% of the country’s total reserves.

Despite the decrease, Iraq maintained its 28th position globally out of 100 countries and ranked fourth among Arab nations, after Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The WGC data showed the United States remains the world’s largest gold holder with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany (3,351 tons) and Italy (2,451 tons). Iceland ranked last with just 2 tons.