Iraq among top Arab gold holders with 162.7 tons

Iraq ranks among five Arab nations that collectively hold over 1,000 tons of gold, according to the World Gold Council (WGC)’s July report.

The figures show that Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya together possess 1,092.9 tons of gold. In contrast, six other Arab states—including Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, the UAE, and Syria—hold a combined 495.3 tons.

Iraq maintained its 29th position globally out of 100 countries, with 162.7 tons in gold reserves, accounting for 16.8% of its total foreign assets.

At the global level, the United States tops the chart with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany (3,350) and Italy (2,451). Iceland holds 2.1 tons and Hong Kong 2, placing both at the bottom of the list.