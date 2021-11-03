Report

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2021-11-03T10:33:35+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Wednesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 366 thousand and 362 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 336 and 332 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 365 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 335 and 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

