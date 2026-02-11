Turkiye carves new supply route through Iraqi Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

The Turkish military is constructing a road through Reshava Valley at the foot of Metin Mountain in Duhok province, aiming to link its key military positions across the area, Shafaq News learned on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses observed heavy machinery clearing a path through the rugged terrain, with explosives employed to overcome the steep, rocky landscape. The route will connect Deralok with Nahili and Niro Rikan, easing movement between Turkish military outposts.

Turkiye has maintained numerous military points in the area over the past several years amid its ongoing operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The PKK has fought the Turkish state since 1984 in a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Although a peace process was initiated after PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan called on fighters to surrender their weapons, some remain active in parts of the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, particularly in the Metin and Qandil mountains. Ankara, meanwhile, continues to classify the group as a terrorist organization.

