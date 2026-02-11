Al-Fahl sworn in as MP amid dispute over Saladin governorship

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Badr Al-Fahl took the constitutional oath as a member of Iraq’s Council of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after a renewed dispute over his status as governor of Saladin, according to a statement from the Iraqi Parliament Presidency.

Al-Fahl had resumed the governorship on February 9 after an administrative order revoked the mandate of acting governor Hashim Azzawi. Later the same day, the Saladin Provincial Council voted to remove Al-Fahl and reinstate Azzawi, arguing that Al-Fahl’s return contravened the law because he had been dismissed on January 26, 2026, upon assuming a parliamentary seat.

The controversy prompted the Parliament Speaker’s media office to issue a clarification on Tuesday, noting that the oath was administered in the presence of fewer lawmakers than required and outside a formally convened session, contrary to Article 50 of the Constitution and provisions of the Elections Law that require a legal quorum. It also confirmed that Al-Fahl had submitted a request to take the oath within the prescribed timeframe, at a time when parliament has been unable to meet to elect a president due to political divisions.