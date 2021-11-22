Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-22T10:36:25+0000
Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 379 thousand and 375 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 349 and 345 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 385 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices ranged between 350 and 355 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

related

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2021-11-03 10:33:35
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Date: 2021-01-30 06:50:29
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Date: 2020-12-10 09:27:41
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors fret over U.S. stimulus delay

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2021-11-20 11:28:23
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Iraq and Turkey conclude an agreement to spur investments in both countries

Date: 2021-11-19 10:12:03
Iraq and Turkey conclude an agreement to spur investments in both countries

Iraq to set a roadmap for the Iraqi Satellite establishment

Date: 2021-04-15 11:55:22
Iraq to set a roadmap for the Iraqi Satellite establishment

Ilam exports 284 million dollars worth of goods to Iraq via one border crossing

Date: 2020-12-04 06:12:26
Ilam exports 284 million dollars worth of goods to Iraq via one border crossing

Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel

Date: 2020-08-15 13:40:16
Iraqi MP: Arabs will normalize with Israel