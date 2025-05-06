4th among Arab states: Iraq adds 100kg to gold reserves

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s gold holdings rose by 100kg in May 2025, up from 162.6 tons to 162.7 tons, the World Gold Council (WGC) reported on Tuesday

Gold now accounts for 16.1% of Iraq’s total foreign reserves.

The increase did not affect Iraq’s global standing, as it retained the 28th position out of 100 countries tracked by the Council. Within the Arab region, Iraq ranked fourth, behind Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The US remains the world’s top gold holder with 8,133 tons, followed by Germany (3,351 tons) and Italy (2,451 tons). Iceland and Papua New Guinea were listed at the bottom, each holding only 2 tons.