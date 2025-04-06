Mosul International Airport: Iraq's PM demands progress

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Nineveh Governor Abdulqader Ahmed Dakhil, reviewing the overall situation in the province.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani instructed the Civil Aviation Authority and local officials to select a reputable international company to operate Mosul International Airport.

He also emphasized the need to complete key development projects across the province within approved timelines and in line with technical specifications.

These directives follow Al-Sudani’s visit to Mosul on December 28, during which he set June 10 as the target date for the airport’s inauguration. He tasked Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi with overseeing the project to ensure its timely completion.

Notably, the Mosul airport project has faced repeated delays since its approval, placing increasing pressure on authorities to meet the newly set deadline.