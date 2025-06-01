Nineveh’s al-Dakhil with Turkish Consul: Mosul Airport operations top agenda

2025-06-01T13:05:03+00:00

Shafaq News/ Negotiations are underway with Turkiye and Istanbul Airport operator IGA to finalize a management deal for Mosul International Airport ahead of its June 10 launch, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil confirmed on Sunday.

The discussions, held in Mosul, included Turkish Consul General Serhad Varli, IGA officials, Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority, and Nineveh’s advisory team, according to al-Dakhil’s statement. He said IGA’s offer is under review, citing its global reputation and potential to raise the airport’s standards.

In turn, Varli reiterated Turkiye’s support, framing IGA’s involvement as a “strategic boost” to regional infrastructure and bilateral ties.

Notably, the airport, central to Mosul’s post-conflict recovery, has faced multiple delays. Its launch, scheduled to align with the anniversary of Mosul’s fall to ISIS, is reportedly expected to restore international links and spur economic growth.

