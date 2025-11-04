Mosul Airport ready for first flight since 2017

Shafaq News – Mosul

Mosul International Airport will reopen on November 6 with its first domestic flight, Iraq’s Transport Ministry announced Tuesday, eight years after the facility was destroyed in the war against ISIS.

According to a statement from the ministry, Airports Director Hussein al-Zubaidi confirmed that the airport has been rebuilt to ”international standards."

Domestic flights will begin first, followed by international routes, he noted, adding that Iraqi Airways is finalizing schedules. "The airport now features upgraded systems, terminals, and services."

The ministry stated that the reopening, supported by Nineveh province under the Development Road initiative, will help boost trade and tourism.

Captured by ISIS in 2014 and destroyed in 2017, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in July after reconstruction began in 2022.