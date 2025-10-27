Mosul Airport revival draws Turkish operator bid

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The Turkish company IGA, operator of Istanbul Airport, has submitted the leading bid to operate Mosul International Airport, which was rebuilt after its destruction during ISIS’s occupation of the Iraqi city.

A source at the airport told Shafaq News that IGA’s proposal outperformed those from Omani and Emirati firms in technical standards, administrative efficiency, and service quality, noting that a delegation from Mosul Airport’s administration will travel to Istanbul in the coming days to conclude negotiations and move toward a final agreement.

The facility, set to reopen on November 1, will initially serve domestic routes connecting the city with other Iraqi airports, with international flights to follow once certification is completed by the Civil Aviation Authority, the source confirmed, adding that administrative preparations are still underway, including the reinstatement of employees who left service in 2014, when the airport was destroyed.

Over the past two weeks, the airport has received 26 domestic flights, including those carrying Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, government representatives, and diplomats—developments that, according to the official, demonstrate its technical readiness for full operation.