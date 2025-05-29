Mosul Airport: Construction intensifies as June 10 launch deadline nears

Shafaq News/ Construction at Iraq's Mosul International Airport’s entrance is accelerating as Nineveh officials push to finish infrastructure work before the planned June 10 opening.

Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil told Shafaq News on Thursday that crews have started pouring concrete for the access road, with paving to follow soon, adding that the work represents the final stage before the airport’s long-delayed launch.

“This initiative marks Mosul’s return as a center for investment and economic activity,” al-Dakhil stated, noting that teams are under constant supervision to stay on schedule.

Notably, the project has encountered several setbacks since its initial approval, increasing pressure on authorities to meet the final deadline. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is set to inaugurate the facility—coinciding with the anniversary of Mosul’s 2014 fall to ISIS. Once open, the airport is reportedly expected to restore international connectivity and drive development across the province.