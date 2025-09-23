Erbil hosts construction fair with 400 firms

Shafaq News – Erbil

The seventh edition of the Erbil International Construction Industry Fair kicked off on Tuesday, bringing together 400 companies from 20 countries.

Mohammed Baqir Hussein, board member of the Middle East International Exhibitions Authority, told Shafaq News that the four-day exhibition coincides with several major trade fairs across the Middle East, particularly in Arab countries, pointing out that the Kurdistan Region is working to attract investment and expand opportunities in trade, industrial development, construction, and related sectors.

He added that an increasing number of Iraqi and Kurdish entrepreneurs now participate in global exhibitions, with over 150 businesspeople from Kurdistan invited to international trade fairs in the United States and China through partner companies.

Organizers expect around one million visitors over the four-day event, with more than 5,000 contracts in trade, investment, and agency representation anticipated to be signed.