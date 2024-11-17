Iraq to close Mosul checkpoints for nationwide census operation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil confirmed that the closure of checkpoints and entrances to Mosul will adhere to schedules set by the Ministry of Interior.

"The checkpoints at Mosul's entrances will be closed in preparation for the census and the administrative curfew," al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency. He clarified that the restrictions will begin at midnight, on Tuesday, in line with Ministry of Interior directives.

Iraqi authorities have announced a comprehensive curfew on November 20 and 21 due to the nationwide census.

The curfew will ban movement between provinces, districts, and sub-districts, as well as between neighborhoods and villages within cities, to ensure the accuracy of the census data.

Authorized personnel, including those from security agencies, the Statistic Directorate, census workers, and accredited journalists and media personnel with identification badges, will be allowed to move freely. Additionally, all health ministry staff and employees from other ministries with official letters will be exempt from the curfew, allowing them to carry out their duties without interruption.