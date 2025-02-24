UN praises Iraq’s Census results, pledges five-year support to achieve SDGs

Shafaq News/ The United Nations hailed Iraq’s newly released census results on Monday, describing them as "a cornerstone in achieving the government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," while reaffirming its commitment to supporting Baghdad’s developmental goals over the next five years.

"This data plays a crucial role in shaping general policies, prioritizing expenditures, and directing resources to the sectors most in need. Furthermore, they represent an essential tool for ensuring social justice in line with the national development priorities," said Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, the Deputy Special Representative to the United Nations Secretary General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, during the Results Announcement National Conference.

Isaczai also considered the census results an essential tool for “ensuring social justice in line with the national development priorities.”

Ishaq emphasized that the UN remains committed to assisting Iraq in achieving its development goals. "To this end, the United Nations has established the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, a five-year partnership between the UN and the Government of Iraq aimed at advancing this very objective."

He urged the Iraqi government to expedite the approval process to move forward in close partnership toward achieving shared objectives and making tangible progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about an effective partnership with the Iraqi government in implementing the Cooperation Framework and enhancing its leadership role by considering financial contributions to the Trust Fund, to be established to support the implementation of the Cooperation Framework.

Reaffirming the UN’s role as a key partner in Iraq’s journey toward a more prosperous and sustainable future, he assured that the UN stands fully prepared to provide all necessary expertise and knowledge across various fields, particularly in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier on Monday, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning unveiled the key findings of the national census, revealing that the country’s population has reached 46.118 million. An increase from 45.407 million, the preliminary estimate announced in November.