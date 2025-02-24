Iraq's population hits 46 million, census reveals

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Monday the key results of the general population census.

According to the official statement, the country's population has reached 46 million and 118 thousand people. This marks an increase from the preliminary results released in November, which showed a population of 45 million and 407 thousand. Iraq's population has also increased by 39 million and 618 thousand compared to the 1957 census, which recorded a population of 6 million and 500 thousand.

Urban and Rural Distribution (2024)

Iraq: 70.17% urban, 29.83% rural.

Kurdistan Region: 84.57% urban, 15.43% rural.

Population Distribution by Age Group

All Governorates:

Under 5 years: 11.16%

Below working age (5-14): 24.74%

Working age (15-64): 60.44%

65 years and older: 3.66%

Kurdistan Region:

Under 5 years: 9.92%

Below working age (5-14): 21.76%

Working age (15-64): 63.92%

65 years and older: 4.4%

Marital Status

Average Age at First Marriage:

Overall: 22.24 years

Males: 24.06 years

Females: 20.7 years

Median Age of Married Individuals:

Males: 23 years

Females: 20 years

Marital Status Distribution in Iraq:

Single: 41.6%

Married: 54.01%

Divorced: 1.28%

Widowed: 2.8%

Separated: 0.24%

Marital Status Distribution in Kurdistan Region:

Single: 41%

Married: 55.83%

Divorced: 0.66%

Widowed: 2.18%

Separated: 0.33%

Mortality and Fertility Rates

The census indicated that the maternal mortality rate per 100,000 live births is 26.7% in Iraq, rising to 34.3% in the Kurdistan Region.

The total fertility rate in Iraq is 3.9%, while in the Kurdistan Region, it is slightly lower at 3.5%.

Economic Status

The census revealed that the economically active population (aged 15 and above) constitutes 41.61% of Iraq's population, while in the Kurdistan Region, the rate is 46.06%.

Employment Sector Distribution:

Government/Public Sector:

Iraq: 38.25% of the economically active population.

Kurdistan Region: 37.18%.

Education

The illiteracy rate among Iraqis (aged 10 and above) is 15.31%, rising to 16.23% in the Kurdistan Region.

School Enrollment (Primary and Secondary):

Males: 51.5%

Females: 48.5%

The primary school enrollment rate in Iraq is 88%, increasing to 93% in the Kurdistan Region. While this is considered a "good rate," the Ministry of Planning notes that some children remain out of school or drop out.

Public Services

Access to Drinking Water:

Iraq: 87% of the population has access to drinking water inside their homes.

Kurdistan Region: 82%.

The remaining 13% rely on other sources.

Electricity Sources:

98% of households in Iraq and 93% in the Kurdistan Region rely on the public electricity grid.

93% in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region use alternative sources.

Waste Disposal:

58% of households rely on waste collection services.

13% burn their waste, which is considered an environmental hazard, highlighting the need for improved waste management services.

Sewage System Access:

44% of households in Iraq and 49% in the Kurdistan Region are connected to the sewage network for wastewater disposal.

Housing

The census results show that 72.15% of households in Iraq own their homes, while in the Kurdistan Region, the rate is 70.19%..