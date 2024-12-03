Iraqi Population Census: plan for expats’ registration announced

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed plans to include Iraqis living abroad in the census.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi told Shafaq News that "the census is ongoing across all provinces and is proceeding smoothly. It is currently in the first quarter of phase three, which involves gathering information on individuals and families. Registration is still being carried out by enumerators."

“The ministry is on track to complete the census within the next two weeks, following the plan laid out to finalize the data collection.”

Regarding the registration of Iraqis abroad, al-Hindawi explained that those studying or receiving medical treatment overseas have already been recorded as part of their families. “Once the domestic census is completed and the database is finalized, the ministry will begin preparing a plan to account for Iraqis living abroad.”

"The success of the nationwide census will make it easier to conduct the expat registration. We will distribute specialized equipment to Iraqi embassies worldwide and start compiling the data in alignment with the domestic census. This will provide the ministry with a comprehensive population record for both Iraq and its citizens abroad," he said.

Iraq recently completed a nationwide census for the first time since 1987, following years of war and political instability that had hindered such efforts. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that the preliminary results of the census show the population of Iraq has reached 45.4 million, including foreign nationals and refugees.

According to the Central Statistical Organization, the country’s population is expected to exceed 51 million by 2030.