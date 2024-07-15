Nineveh Governor calls for dialogue to resolve Provincial Council disputes

Shafaq News / On Monday, Nineveh Governor Abdul-Qadir Al-Dakhil called on the “disputing” members of the Provincial Council to hold a dialogue session in the Governorate building at the end of this week, to resolve the Council's rift and refocus on reconstruction and services.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency, "Political conflicts are hindering efforts to provide services and reconstruction in the Governorate. We need to overcome these disputes and focus on our duties, including committees’ oversight and service delivery to the people."

“It is time for public interest to take precedence over personal or partisan agendas. We urge cooperation to achieve common goals in serving Nineveh Governorate and its citizens,” Al-Dakhil pointed out.

Lately, the Unified Nineveh Alliance and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced the continued suspension of their membership from the Nineveh Provincial Council over the appointment of administrative unit heads.

The Nineveh Governorate Council consists of 29 seats, divided between two main alliances: the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats), including four seats for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Nineveh Future Alliance, including the Coordination Framework Forces and other parties (16 seats).