PM Al-Sudani increases oil product allocation for Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, approved to increase Nineveh's share of oil products, Governor Abdul-Qadir Al-Dakhil, announced on Sunday.

Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News that the approval includes raising the gasoline allocation from 3 million cubic meters per day to 3.5 million cubic meters per day, the diesel oil share from 1.7 million cubic meters to 2 million cubic meters per day, and liquefied gas from 500 tons to 700 tons per day.