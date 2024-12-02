Nineveh Governor announces upcoming visit by Prime Minister, Reassures on security

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will visit Nineveh province in the near future to follow up on important projects, including the delayed Mosul Project, Nineveh Governor announced on Monday.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Governor Abdul-Qadir al-Dakhil al-Dakhil said that the visit will focus on major infrastructure developments in Nineveh, specifically addressing the issues with the ongoing Mosul Road project, which has faced some delays due to conflicts with several government departments, including electricity, sewage, and antiquities.

On security, al-Dakhil reassured residents that the “security is stable and entirely under the control of the Iraqi forces," noting that the army, federal police, border guards, and Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) have secured the border with Syria.

“There is no cause for concern regarding any security breaches or threats in Nineveh, particularly in light of the growing instability in neighboring Syria. The Iraqi leadership has taken measures to secure the border in anticipation of any potential emergencies.” He said.