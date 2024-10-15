Iraqi National Security arrests Baath glorifiers during a football celebration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) reported the arrest of several individuals accused of glorifying the banned Baath Party in Nineveh governorate.

The NSA stated, “After obtaining judicial approvals, seven individuals were arrested for exploiting the celebrations of the national team's victory in last week’s match by chanting slogans that glorify the banned party.”

The arrests came after field surveillance and close monitoring of mass gatherings to prevent any situation that threatens social peace. "The defendants were referred to the competent judicial authorities to take legal measures against them, based on the Law on Prohibiting the Baath Party No. (32) of 2016,” the agency indicated.

In July 2016, the Iraqi parliament passed a bill banning the Baath Party, along with all dissolved and racist entities and, terrorist and takfiri parties and activities.

The Baath Party ruled for nearly four decades in Iraq, mostly under the leadership of former President Saddam Hussein, before the United States and its allies overthrew him in the Third Gulf War in 2003.

The Baath regime under Hussein committed many crimes that the Specialized Criminal Court in Iraq classified as “crimes of genocide” and sentenced the late president and officials close to him to the death penalty by hanginguntildeath.