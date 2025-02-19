PMF event at Mosul University sparks "Militarization" fears

Shafaq News/ A recent event held by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) at the University of Mosul in the Nineveh province has sparked widespread criticism, with activists calling it a "militarization" of the campus and a threat to the institution's academic independence.

The University hosted, on Wednesday, a central conference titled "Popular Mobilization Forces... History, Struggle, and Sacrifices," sponsored by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naeem Al-Aboudi, in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office and the PMF Authority.

Mosul activist Muhammad Abbas stated that "the involvement of political parties in the university poses a threat to the educational process," warning that "using the educational institution for political and electoral purposes will negatively impact its reputation and the quality of education." He emphasized the need to safeguard the university’s independence and prevent external interference.

Fellow activist Saad Amer called for the "removal of military displays from the university campus," stressing that "such practices directly affect the quality of education." He further noted that maintaining the university’s independence is essential to fostering a safe academic environment that contributes to the advancement of higher education in the region.

"The University of Mosul must remain free from military or political conflicts to maintain its academic standing as one of Iraq's most prestigious institutions," he added.