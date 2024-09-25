Iraqi PM approves findings of investigation into former Nineveh governor

Shafaq News/ An official from the Nineveh Governorate Council revealed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has approved the findings of an investigative committee probing "shortcomings" of former Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri in awarding strategic projects to unreliable companies.

The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Prime Minister endorsed the decisions of the investigative committee formed by his office to probe the files of former Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri regarding his referral of strategic projects to unqualified firms."

He explained that "the committee, consisting of three members, submitted its recommendations to the Prime Minister in document number 2405468, stating that al-Jubouri’s actions lacked accuracy, particularly in approving several strategic projects and awarding them to companies that are not specialized and lack similar experience."

The official added that "the committee noted in its recommendations that, although the former Nineveh Governor was notified to appear before the committee, he did not attend, and thus the committee could not impose any penalties on him due to the expiration of his official capacity and his retirement."

The committee concluded its recommendations by advising the Prime Minister to inform the Integrity Commission of the investigation's results, which he subsequently approved.