Nineveh projects stalled amid corruption reports

Shafaq News/ Dozens of projects in Iraq's Nineveh governorate have been stalled due to corruption and kickbacks, a former member of the local council alleged on Tuesday.

Ali Khadr told Shafaq News agency that "more than 50 projects are suspended and delayed in Nineveh due to commissions and percentages that were imposed on projects during the previous local government, reaching up to 15 percent."

He added that these percentages "were imposed by partisan parties and influential economic offices in the governorate."

Previously, Mohammed Ahres, another member of the Nineveh Governorate Council, revealed that there were 148 stalled projects in the governorate. Ahres told Shafaq News Agency that "the stalled projects are distributed across various sectors such as roads, water, sewerage, and the health sector." He assured that the council would resolve the problems of these projects and work to resume work on them before the end of this year.