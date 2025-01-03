Iraqi MP raises corruption allegations in Nineveh’s Security Agencies, Calls for Integrity Commission action

Shafaq News/ Iraqi MP Raheema Al-Jubouri, representing Nineveh Province, revealed allegations of corruption within the province’s security agencies, alongside political exploitation of official positions.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Jubouri stated, “Corruption was the root cause behind the collapse of Nineveh in 2014. Yet even today, we continue to observe signs of corruption in certain security directorates.”

Al-Jubouri expressed strong opposition to what she described as “tampering with the security of Nineveh Province,” and cited multiple complaints from local residents. These complaints allege extortion and misconduct by individuals within the security agencies, whom she labeled as “opportunists.”

The MP urged the Integrity Commission to take decisive action, calling for “the formation of investigative committees, the disclosure of financial records, and the enforcement of the ‘Where Did You Get This?’ law, free from any political interference or undue pressure.”

A Systemic Problem

Corruption allegations in Nineveh’s security apparatus have become a persistent concern. Earlier, Nayef Al-Shammari, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee and also a representative of Nineveh, disclosed similar findings.

“During our interactions with the people of Nineveh, we identified administrative corruption within one of the security departments in the province,” Al-Shammari told Shafaq News. He vowed to take an official stance and submit a detailed report to relevant authorities, though he refrained from naming the specific agency involved.

Security Roles and Political Competition

Security positions in the province have been subject to significant political contention, with high-ranking security positions—particularly those at the level of deputy ministers and field officials—often allocated based on a quota system and distributed according to the weight of political blocs.

Iraq’s ‘Where Did You Get This?’ Law

Iraq’s ‘Where Did You Get This?’ law has emerged as a piece of legislation aimed at combating financial and administrative corruption while ensuring transparency and accountability among public officials.

The law focuses on scrutinizing the sources of wealth acquired by government officials, including properties, funds, and assets, to determine if they align with their legitimate income. Its objectives include curbing illicit enrichment, fostering trust in public institutions, and narrowing the gap between political elites and ordinary citizens.

Discussions about the law have circulated for years, driven by escalating corruption scandals and the accumulation of illicit wealth by some officials. However, its implementation has faced significant challenges.

Despite the law’s presence, accountability under its provisions has been limited, with only a few officials brought to justice. Additionally, the law is sometimes wielded as a political tool for settling scores rather than serving as an impartial instrument.

The 2014 Collapse of Nineveh

The fall of Nineveh in June 2014 marked a turning point in Iraq’s fight against ISIS. The extremist group rapidly seized Mosul, the provincial capital, and declared it the heart of their so-called caliphate. Investigations later revealed that systemic corruption and mismanagement within security forces were key factors in the province's inability to resist the invasion. Officials accused of taking bribes and prioritizing political agendas over national security left Nineveh vulnerable to the group’s swift advance.