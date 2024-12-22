Iraq’s Al-Sudani sets June 10 for Mosul Airport opening, marking “defiance against terrorism”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed the opening of Mosul International Airport on June 10 during his field inspection of ongoing work at the airport, as part of his visit to Nineveh Province, northern Iraq.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, “The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of construction, including the airport’s runway and multiple terminals, with the current completion rate exceeding 80%. He reviewed reports from the representatives of the executing company and instructed the removal of all obstacles hindering their work.”

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed that the airport be officially opened on June 10, coinciding with the anniversary of Mosul’s occupation, sending a message of defiance against terrorism,” it added.

The statement further confirmed, “Mosul International Airport is one of the most significant airports in Iraq, following Baghdad and Basra airports. It was systematically destroyed by terrorism, with damage reaching 100%. The project faced numerous technical and administrative challenges, which were overcome through direct support from the Prime Minister.”

In March, the project's progress was only 30%. However, in the past eight months, it has advanced to over 80%, meeting all requirements set by the Civil Aviation Authority and the State Company for Air Navigation.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani arrived in Mosul (the provincial capital) on an official visit, with his plane landing at the Qayyarah airbase before starting his tour of the province, a well-informed source told our agency.

"The visit began with the foundation stone ceremony for a thermal station project, attended by the Minister of Electricity and the Governor of Nineveh. Al-Sudani will then proceed to the local administration stadium to lay the foundation stone for a key sports project, joined by several sports figures,” he added.

In the Old City of Mosul, Al-Sudani will launch the Riverfront Project, joined by the Governor of Nineveh, the Provincial Council Chairman, council members, and department heads. He will also inspect the ancient Wall of Nineveh with the Minister of Culture and visit its historical landmarks. The Prime Minister will then open the new provincial headquarters and meet with tribal leaders and security officials.

For his part, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency that "PM Al-Sudani laid the foundation for the reconstruction of Old Mosul and the Riverfront Project, marking a significant step toward rebuilding the city and boosting its historical and cultural status… The work will include restoring archaeological landmarks and key facilities.”

“The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for Sports City in western Mosul, set to accommodate 10,000 spectators. Built on the site of the former local administration stadium, the project will feature modern sports halls as part of the government's plan to develop Nineveh's sports infrastructure,” Al-Dakhil affirmed.