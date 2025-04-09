Gold prices climb in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 630,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 626,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 600,000 IQD, with a buying price of 596,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 600,000 and 610,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 725,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 635,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 545,000 IQD.