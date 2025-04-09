Peshmerga entry into Khanaqin: "Completely false''

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a senior security official dismissed reports that Kurdish Peshmerga forces had entered checkpoints controlled by the Iraqi security forces in Diyala province, including Al-Quban in Khanaqin, north-eastern Diyala province.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source called the allegations “completely false and without basis.” He also highlighted the ongoing cooperation between federal forces and the Peshmerga along the al-Sulaymaniyah-Diyala border.

“The sectors are divided between the two forces based on high-level government agreements,” the official explained. “This coordination is vital in ensuring security and preventing any violations in the region,” he added.